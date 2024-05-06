Gold futures rise Rs 362 to Rs 71,030 per 10 gm

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Gold price on Monday rose Rs 362 to Rs 71,030 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 362 or 0.51 per cent at Rs 71,030 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 18,568 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up 0.59 per cent at USD 2,322.30 per ounce in New York.

According to Rahul Kalantri, Vice President- Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, "Gold... showed very high volatility and recovered from lows after downbeat US job data but unable to hold its gains due to easing geo-political tensions. The dollar index and the US bond yields also slipped from their highs after disappointing US data and supporting the precious metal." PTI SGC DR