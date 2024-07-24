Business

Gold futures rise Rs 363 to Rs 68,873 per 10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 363 to Rs 68,873 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 363 or 0.53 per cent at Rs 68,873 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,851 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.41 per cent to USD 2,465.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

