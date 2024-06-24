Business

Gold futures rise Rs 37 to Rs 71,621 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday marginally rose Rs 37 to Rs 71,621 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded marginally higher Rs 37, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 71,621 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,654 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.18 per cent to USD 2,335.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

