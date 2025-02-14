Gold futures rise Rs 371 to Rs 86,180/kg

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased Rs 371 to Rs 86,180 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for March delivery traded higher by Rs 371 or 0.43 per cent at Rs 86,180 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,714 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.04 per cent to USD 2,929.37 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW