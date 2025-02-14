Business

Gold futures rise Rs 371 to Rs 86,180/kg

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased Rs 371 to Rs 86,180 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for March delivery traded higher by Rs 371 or 0.43 per cent at Rs 86,180 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,714 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.04 per cent to USD 2,929.37 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW