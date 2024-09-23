Business

Gold futures rise Rs 38 to Rs 74,078/10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased Rs 38 to Rs 74,078 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 38 or 0.05 per cent at Rs 74,078 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,795 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.07 per cent to USD 2,644.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

