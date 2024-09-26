Gold futures rise Rs 38 to Rs 75,351/10g

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs 38 to Rs 75,351 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 38 or 0.05 per cent at Rs 75,351 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,409 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.18 per cent to USD 2,689.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU