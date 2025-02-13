Business

Gold futures rise Rs 383 to Rs 85,864/kg

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased Rs 383 to Rs 85,864 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for March delivery traded higher by Rs 383 or 0.12 per cent at Rs 85,864 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,518 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.39 per cent to USD 2,915.48 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW