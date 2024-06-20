Business

Gold futures rise Rs 393 to Rs 72,125 per 10 gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 393 to Rs 72,125 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 393, or 0.55 per cent, at Rs 72,125 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,727 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.28 per cent to USD 2,353.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

