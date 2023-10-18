Gold futures rise Rs 401 to Rs 59,619 per 10 gram

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 401 to Rs 59,619 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 401 or 0.68 per cent at Rs 59,619 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,849 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.79 per cent higher at USD 1,950.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC ANU ANU