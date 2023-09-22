Gold futures rise Rs 41 to Rs 58,863/10 gms

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Gold price on Friday rose Rs 41 to Rs 58,863 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 41 or 0.07 per cent at Rs 58,863 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,049 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.29 per cent higher at USD 1,945.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW