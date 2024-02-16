Advertisment
Business

Gold futures rise Rs 42 to Rs 61,664/10 gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 42 to Rs 61,664 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 42, or 0.07 per cent, at Rs 61,664 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,754 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.05 per cent to USD 2,016 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

