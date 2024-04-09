Gold futures rise Rs 421 to Rs 71,333 per 10 g

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 421 to Rs 71,333 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 421 or 059 per cent at Rs 71,333 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 23,624 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.89 per cent to USD 2,371.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR