Gold futures rise Rs 435 to Rs 77,128/10g

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased Rs 435 to Rs 77,128 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 435 or 0.57 per cent at Rs 77,128 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,968 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.70 per cent to USD 2,688.32 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW