Gold futures rise Rs 441 to Rs 98,160/10g

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 441 to Rs 98,160 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 441 or 0.45 per cent at Rs 98,160 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,392 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.20 per cent to USD 3,360.27 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW