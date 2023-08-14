Gold futures rise Rs 45 to Rs 58,951/10 gm

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Gold price on Monday increased by Rs 45 to Rs 58,951 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 45 or 0.08 per cent at Rs 58,951 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,508 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.04 per cent higher at USD 1,947.40 per ounce in New York. PTI HG BAL BAL