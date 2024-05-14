Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 45 to Rs 71,900 per 10 gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Gold price on Tuesday rose Rs 45 to Rs 71,900 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 45 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 71,900 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,625 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went down 0.03 per cent at USD 2,342.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

