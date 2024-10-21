Gold futures rise Rs 460 to hit fresh peak of Rs 78,209/10g

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday jumped Rs 460 to hit its all-time high level of Rs 78,209 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

During the day, gold futures touched the peak of Rs 78,260 per 10 grams.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 460 or 0.59 per cent at Rs 78,209 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,395 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Advertisment

Globally, gold futures rose 0.57 per cent to USD 2,745.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW HVA