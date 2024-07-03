Gold futures rise Rs 464 to Rs 72,018 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 464 to Rs 72,018 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 464, or 0.65 per cent, at Rs 72,018 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,142 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.53 per cent to USD 2,345.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR