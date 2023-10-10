Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 47 to Rs 57,619 per 10 grams

NewsDrum Desk
10 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 47 to Rs 57,619 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 47 or 0.08 per cent at Rs 57,619 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,780 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 1,870.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC BAL BAL

