Gold futures rise Rs 47 to Rs 63,610/10 gm

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday jumped Rs 47 to Rs 63,610 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 47, or 0.07 per cent, at Rs 63,610 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,847 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures decreased 0.02 per cent to USD 2,095.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR