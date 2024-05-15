Gold futures rise Rs 470 to Rs 72,767 per 10 gm

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Gold price on Wednesday rose Rs 470 to Rs 72,767 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 470 or 0.65 per cent at Rs 72,767 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,040 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up 0.81 per cent at USD 2,379.10 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR