Gold futures rise Rs 48 to Rs 59,441/10 gms

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Gold price on Tuesday rose Rs 48 to Rs 59,441 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 48 or 0.08 per cent at Rs 59,441 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,996 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 1,962.90 per ounce in New York. PTI HG SHW