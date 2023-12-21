Gold futures rise Rs 48 to Rs 62,463/10 g

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 48 to Rs 62,463 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 48 or 0.08 per cent at Rs 62,463 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,912 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures marginally fell to USD 2,047.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW