Gold futures rise Rs 48 to Rs 71,620 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday marginally rose Rs 48 to Rs 71,620 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded marginally higher Rs 48, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 71,620 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,206 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.11 per cent to USD 2,339.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR