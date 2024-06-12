Gold futures rise Rs 50 to Rs 71,540 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 50 to Rs 71,540 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 50 or 0.07 per cent at Rs 71,540 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,149 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures grew 0.12 per cent to USD 2,329.50 per ounce in New York. PTI DR