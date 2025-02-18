Business

Gold futures rise Rs 504 to Rs 85,559/10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 504 to Rs 85,559 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 504 or 0.59 per cent at Rs 85,559 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,912 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.62 per cent to USD 2,914.46 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU