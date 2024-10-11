Business

Gold futures rise Rs 507 to Rs 75,804/10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased Rs 507 to Rs 75,804 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 507 or 0.67 per cent at Rs 75,804 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,256 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold futures increased 0.54 per cent to USD 2,643 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU

