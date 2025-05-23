Gold futures rise Rs 527 to Rs 96,063/10gm

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 527 to Rs 96,063 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 527 or 0.55 per cent at Rs 96,063 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,786 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 1.07 per cent to USD 3,329.65 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR