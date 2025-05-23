Business

Gold futures rise Rs 527 to Rs 96,063/10gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 527 to Rs 96,063 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 527 or 0.55 per cent at Rs 96,063 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,786 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 1.07 per cent to USD 3,329.65 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR