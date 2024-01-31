Gold futures rise Rs 53 to Rs 62,500/10 g

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 53 to Rs 62,500 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 53, or 0.08 per cent, at Rs 62,500 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,667 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.21 per cent to USD 2,055.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC DR DR