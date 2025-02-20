Business

Gold futures rise Rs 546 to Rs 86,456/10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 546 to Rs 86,456 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 546 or 0.64 per cent at Rs 86,456 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,831 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.39 per cent to USD 2,944.92 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR