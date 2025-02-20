Gold futures rise Rs 546 to Rs 86,456/10g

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 546 to Rs 86,456 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 546 or 0.64 per cent at Rs 86,456 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,831 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.39 per cent to USD 2,944.92 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR