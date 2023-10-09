Gold futures rise Rs 581 to Rs 57,452 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Gold price on Monday rose Rs 581 to Rs 57,452 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 581 or 1.02 per cent at Rs 57,452 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,334 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 1.03 per cent higher at USD 1,864.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC HVA