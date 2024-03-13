Gold futures rise Rs 60 to Rs 65,541/10 gm

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 60 to Rs 65,541 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 60 or 0.09 per cent at Rs 65,541 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,600 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures declined 0.05 per cent to USD 2,165.10 per ounce in New York. PTI DR