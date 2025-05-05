Gold futures rise Rs 623 to Rs 93,260/10g

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased Rs 623 to Rs 93,260 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 623 or 0.67 per cent at Rs 93,260 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,933 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.95 per cent to USD 3,274.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU