Business

Gold futures rise Rs 694 to Rs 93,595/10g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 694 to Rs 93,595 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 694 or 0.75 per cent at Rs 93,595 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,793 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.53 per cent to USD 3,253.57 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR