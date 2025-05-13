Gold futures rise Rs 694 to Rs 93,595/10g

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 694 to Rs 93,595 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 694 or 0.75 per cent at Rs 93,595 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,793 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.53 per cent to USD 3,253.57 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR