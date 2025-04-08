Gold futures rise Rs 695 to Rs 87,623/10g

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 695 to Rs 87,623 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 695 or 0.8 per cent at Rs 87,623 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,966 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.67 per cent to USD 3,003.41 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW