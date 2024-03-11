Advertisment
Business

Gold futures rise Rs 73 to Rs 66,096/10 gm

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 73 to Rs 66,096 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 73 or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 66,096 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,571 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.15 per cent to USD 2,188.70 per ounce in New York. PTI DR

