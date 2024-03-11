Gold futures rise Rs 73 to Rs 66,096/10 gm

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 73 to Rs 66,096 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 73 or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 66,096 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,571 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.15 per cent to USD 2,188.70 per ounce in New York. PTI DR