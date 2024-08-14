Gold futures rise Rs 76 to Rs 70,775/10g

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 76 to Rs 70,775 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 76 or 0.11 per cent at Rs 70,775 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,397 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures decreased 0.07 per cent to USD 2,506 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR