Gold futures rise Rs 77 to Rs 75,080/10g

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 77 to Rs 75,080 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 77 or 0.1 per cent at Rs 75,080 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,833 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.05 per cent to USD 2,678.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR