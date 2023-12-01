Gold futures rise Rs 8 to Rs 62,567/10 gms

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 8 to Rs 62,567 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded marginally higher by Rs 8 or 0.01 per cent at Rs 62,567 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 125 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.09 per cent to USD 2,059 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW