Gold futures rise Rs 80 to Rs 64,542/10 gm

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 80 to Rs 64,542 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 80, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 64,542 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,232 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.07 per cent to USD 2,127.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR