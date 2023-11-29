Gold futures rise Rs 81 to Rs 62,466/10 gms

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 81 to Rs 62,466 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 81 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 62,466 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 699 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.12 per cent to USD 2,062.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW