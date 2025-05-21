Gold futures rise Rs 824 to Rs 95,665/10g

Business

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 824 to Rs 95,665 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 824 or 0.87 per cent at Rs 95,665 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,627 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.88 per cent to USD 3,319.18 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR