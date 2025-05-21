Gold futures rise Rs 824 to Rs 95,665/10g

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 824 to Rs 95,665 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 824 or 0.87 per cent at Rs 95,665 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,627 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.88 per cent to USD 3,319.18 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR