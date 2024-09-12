Gold futures rise Rs 86 to Rs 72,013/10g

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased Rs 86 to Rs 72,013 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 86 or 0.12 per cent at Rs 72,013 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,775 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.21 per cent to USD 2,547.80 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR