Gold futures rise Rs 87 to Rs 69,982/10g

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 87 to Rs 69,982 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 87 or 0.12 per cent at Rs 69,982 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,282 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.09 per cent to USD 2,475.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW