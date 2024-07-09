Gold futures rise Rs 87 to Rs 72,420 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 87 to Rs 72,420 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 87, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 72,420 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,998 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.27 per cent to USD 2,369.80 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR