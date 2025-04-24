Gold futures rise Rs 888 to Rs 95,610/10g

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 888 to Rs 95,610 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 888 or 0.94 per cent at Rs 95,610 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,780 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.92 per cent to USD 3,318.47 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW