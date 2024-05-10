Gold futures rise Rs 904 to Rs 72,543 per 10 gm

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Gold price on Friday rose Rs 904 to Rs 72,543 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 904 or 1.26 per cent at Rs 72,543 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,998 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up 1.40 per cent at USD 2,373 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR