Gold futures rise Rs 918 to Rs 93,359/10gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 918 to Rs 93,359 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 918 or 0.99 per cent at Rs 93,260 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,743 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.80 per cent to USD 3,229.30 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR