Gold futures rise Rs 918 to Rs 93,359/10gm

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 918 to Rs 93,359 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 918 or 0.99 per cent at Rs 93,260 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,743 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.80 per cent to USD 3,229.30 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR