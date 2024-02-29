Gold futures rise Rs 95 to Rs 62,344/10 gm

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 95 to Rs 62,344 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 95, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 62,344 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,957 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.09 per cent to USD 2,044.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR