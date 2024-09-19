Gold futures rise Rs 95 to Rs 73,150/10g

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday marginally increased Rs 95 to Rs 73,150 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded marginally higher by Rs 95 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 73,150 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,931 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.09 per cent to USD 2,600.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR